Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Air Lease worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 95.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Air Lease by 12.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

AL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.