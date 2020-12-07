Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $13,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $320,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,858 shares of company stock worth $2,975,643 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $105.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $107.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

