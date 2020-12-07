Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $12,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4,550.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

IGV opened at $338.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.90. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

