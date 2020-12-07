Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Trinseo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.13.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of TSE opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Trinseo has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $43.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $597,940 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 1,096.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.