TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 576,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 304,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 53,096 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $163.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $191.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens lifted their price target on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.