Thor Industries (THO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Thor Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $95.82 on Monday. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $121.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Truist lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.64.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

