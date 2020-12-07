Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

THR opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $522.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.51 and a beta of 1.21. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.06 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.26%. Equities analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermon Group news, CEO Bruce Thames purchased 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $89,586.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Thermon Group by 1,629.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Thermon Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the second quarter worth $255,000.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

