The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,840. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $61.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

