The Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective trimmed by Smith Barney Citigroup from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KR. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Kroger from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.04.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $30.58 on Friday. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,395,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in The Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

