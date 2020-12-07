The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Increased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $117.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

