The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 26.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY opened at $150.87 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.50 and a 200-day moving average of $141.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,182 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

