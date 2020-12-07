The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.55.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.