The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $27.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. Equitable has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,635,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,390,000 after purchasing an additional 708,394 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Equitable by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,675,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,674,000 after purchasing an additional 160,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,211,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,531,000 after purchasing an additional 672,892 shares in the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Equitable by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Equitable by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,014,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,939,000 after purchasing an additional 977,565 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

