The Flowr Co. (FLWR.V) (CVE:FLWR) PT Lowered to C$0.70 at Jefferies Financial Group

The Flowr Co. (FLWR.V) (CVE:FLWR) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.20 to C$0.70 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

The Flowr Co. (FLWR.V) stock opened at C$0.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75. The stock has a market cap of C$70.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The Flowr Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.32 and a 12 month high of C$2.30.

About The Flowr Co. (FLWR.V)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

