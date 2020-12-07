The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $68.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.10.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.16. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.69 and a beta of 1.22.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.