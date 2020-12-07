The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $335.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $349.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $345.62.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $345.71 on Friday. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $371.59. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,641,047,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after purchasing an additional 753,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after buying an additional 225,611 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 585,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after buying an additional 90,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after buying an additional 153,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

