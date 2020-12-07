The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Clorox by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,933 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 34.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 37.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $378,315.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,855.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 463,403 shares of company stock worth $93,681,407. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.23.

Shares of CLX opened at $199.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.81. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $148.90 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

