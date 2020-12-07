The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $39.00

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The AZEK’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of The AZEK in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The AZEK has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $42.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.42.

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other The AZEK news, Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,007,574.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,801,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $841,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,304.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

