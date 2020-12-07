Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Terex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $34.60 on Friday. Terex has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $99,755.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,159.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $65,673 and have sold 14,223 shares valued at $403,289. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Terex by 27.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Terex by 11.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 6.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

