Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,284 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 731,357 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,720,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 696.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 258,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,445,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 115,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

TEF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $7.61.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.