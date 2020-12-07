TD Securities Boosts Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $8.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celestica from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celestica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Shares of CLS opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Celestica has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 48.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,742,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,750,000 after buying an additional 1,549,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Celestica by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,230,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after buying an additional 1,260,575 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Celestica by 430.0% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,012,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 1,632,575 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Celestica by 48.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 259,390 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Celestica by 294.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 295,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

