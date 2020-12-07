Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 141.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $357,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $175.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.76. The stock has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $181.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

