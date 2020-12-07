Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRGP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

TRGP opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $42.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -49.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 3,716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,858,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599,915 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,554,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,422,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,037,000 after buying an additional 2,432,598 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,735,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after buying an additional 1,341,463 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

