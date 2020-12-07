T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $152.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $153.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

