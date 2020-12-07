Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $236.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,169,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,134,000 after acquiring an additional 685,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,936,000 after acquiring an additional 80,851 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after buying an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Synopsys by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 315,099 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

