SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stake Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,161 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total value of $307,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,953.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 608,828 shares of company stock valued at $18,608,777. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $358.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.81. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $363.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.31.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

