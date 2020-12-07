STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Receives €30.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2020 // Comments off

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €30.68 ($36.10).

Several research firms recently weighed in on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €34.06 ($40.07) on Friday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business has a 50-day moving average of €29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.93.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.