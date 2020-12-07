STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Receives €30.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €30.68 ($36.10).

Several research firms recently weighed in on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €34.06 ($40.07) on Friday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business has a 50-day moving average of €29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.93.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

