Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STL has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.30.

STL stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,275,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,394,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,067,000 after acquiring an additional 43,426 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 730,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,141,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 424,912 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

