Stephens Boosts NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $39.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NCR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NCR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.22.

NYSE:NCR opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. NCR has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.61.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NCR will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its position in NCR by 1.0% in the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 46.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 67,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

