SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,809 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $14,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 308.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSNC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $71.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.93.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.