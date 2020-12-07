Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Holdings Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,648 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.46% of Spire worth $12,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Spire by 72.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Spire by 105.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR opened at $64.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cfra lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spire from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

