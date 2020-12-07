SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.95% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $22,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 243,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 345,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 320,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter.

FLRN opened at $30.60 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52.

