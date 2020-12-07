Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,721,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 5,557,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 182.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on SNMRF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded shares of Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Snam currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Snam alerts:

SNMRF stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29. Snam has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.