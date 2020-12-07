Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Price Target to $14.00

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its price objective upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLDR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.21.

NYSE CLDR opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. Cloudera has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $810,082.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,800.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,292.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

