Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $180.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five Below from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five Below from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $161.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.02. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $167.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

