Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WORK. Barclays cut Slack Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Slack Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Slack Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.35.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of -73.79 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40. Slack Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $188,775.00. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 316,485 shares in the company, valued at $8,703,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,058,316 shares of company stock worth $38,010,477 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718,317 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316,364 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,626,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

