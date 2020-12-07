SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Price Target Raised to $9.00

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SITC. Compass Point upgraded SITE Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded SITE Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

NASDAQ SITC opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.36. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 63.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 189,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares during the period.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.