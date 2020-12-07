Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIOX. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

SIOX opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $124.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.55. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $6.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $4,043,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

