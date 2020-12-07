Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $45.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00.

SLGN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silgan from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. Silgan has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Silgan by 1,064.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Silgan by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

