Short Interest in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Rises By 11.0%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,370,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 18,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $4,991,946.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 13,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $668,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,010,572 shares of company stock valued at $47,347,546 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,244 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,609 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

