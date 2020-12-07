Short Interest in Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Decreases By 17.3%

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SYNE stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. Synthesis Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $12.42.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Synthesis Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc, an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

