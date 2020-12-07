Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Drops By 22.8%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $42.85 on Monday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

