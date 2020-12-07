Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Decreases By 16.7%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
SHLRF opened at $262.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.73 and a 200-day moving average of $252.03. Schindler has a 52-week low of $192.75 and a 52-week high of $270.00.
Schindler Company Profile
