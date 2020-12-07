Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Decreases By 16.7%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

SHLRF opened at $262.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.73 and a 200-day moving average of $252.03. Schindler has a 52-week low of $192.75 and a 52-week high of $270.00.

Get Schindler alerts:

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.