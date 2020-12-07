Short Interest in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Increases By 9.0%

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,900 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 800,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.05, for a total transaction of $3,670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,819,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,007,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 75.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 15.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $324.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. Pool has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $391.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.42 and its 200 day moving average is $308.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

