Short Interest in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Grows By 8.9%

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 67,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

FCBP opened at $17.17 on Monday. First Choice Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, EVP Khoi Dang bought 3,470 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $49,759.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,750.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 363.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 136.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About First Choice Bancorp

There is no company description available for First Choice Bancorp (California).

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.