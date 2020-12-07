Short Interest in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Increases By 23.3%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,110,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $158,242.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $756,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $371,755.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,098.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,485 shares of company stock worth $47,002,862 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,625,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 8,694.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 974,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Etsy by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $155.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $164.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.01 and a 200-day moving average of $116.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.68.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

