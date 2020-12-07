Short Interest in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Grows By 23.2%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Santander cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.10 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.
Shares of CX stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.42. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.72.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,022,000 after buying an additional 29,334,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 108,536 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after buying an additional 607,436 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,485,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,918,000 after buying an additional 1,127,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Featured Story: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.