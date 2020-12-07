Short Interest in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Grows By 23.2%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Santander cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.10 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Shares of CX stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.42. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.72.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,022,000 after buying an additional 29,334,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 108,536 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after buying an additional 607,436 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,485,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,918,000 after buying an additional 1,127,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

