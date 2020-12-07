Short Interest in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Rises By 19.5%

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,690,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of BWA opened at $39.87 on Monday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $45.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,380,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,018.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 216,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 197,403 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

