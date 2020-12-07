Short Interest in BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Expands By 11.1%

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BELIMO stock opened at $8,550.00 on Monday. BELIMO has a twelve month low of $8,158.56 and a twelve month high of $8,550.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8,461.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,534.49.

Get BELIMO alerts:

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets electrical actuator solutions, valve systems, and sensors for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems worldwide. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer units, variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.