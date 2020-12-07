Short Interest in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Grows By 11.0%

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:APD opened at $273.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.59 and a 200 day moving average of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.